LAHORE – Punjab Assembly Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan has announced that a reference against 26 suspended members of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will be sent to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) today (Saturday) following their disruptive conduct in the assembly.The PTI MPAs were suspended for 15 sessions after resorting to loud sloganeering, tearing documents, and violating assembly rules during an ongoing session.

In a press conference in Lahore, the Speaker condemned the behavior, emphasising that the dignity of the assembly cannot be compromised for the sake of one individual.

Addressing the opposition, Malik Ahmad Khan said, “If your leader is in jail, tell me whose leader hasn’t been there?” He asserted that no one has the right to resort to hooliganism in the assembly, nor will foul language be tolerated in the house.He added that while the opposition has the right to protest, it must be within constitutional and procedural boundaries. “The sanctity and discipline of the assembly must be upheld under all circumstances,” he stated.

Speaker Malik further warned that any member who refuses to adhere to assembly rules will be barred from entering the chamber. “We will not allow the system to be taken hostage. It is unacceptable for members to throw books at each other,” he added, stressing that strict measures would be taken to preserve legislative order. The suspended lawmakers included Malik Fahad Masood, Muhammad Tanveer Aslam, Syed Riffat Mehmood, Yasir Mehmood Qureshi, Kaleemullah Khan, Muhammad Ansar Iqbal, Ali Asif, Zulfiqar Ali, Ahmad Mujtaba Chaudhry, Shahid Javed, Muhammad Ismail, Khayal Ahmad, Shahbaz Ahmad, Tayyab Rasheed, Imtiaz Mehmood, Ali Imtiaz, Rashid Tufail, Rai Muhammad Murtaza Iqbal, Khalid Zubair Nisar, Chaudhry Muhammad Ijaz Shafi, Eman Kanwal, Muhammad Naeem, Sajjad Ahmad, Rana Aurangzeb, Shahbaz Amir, and Usama Asghar Ali Gujar.