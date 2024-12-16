Lahore: The Punjab Assembly has passed a bill to increase the salaries of members of the assembly by a majority vote. The salary of an MPA will be Rs 500,000. Opposition Leader Ahmed Khan Bhachar raised objections to the bill.

According to Express News, the bill to increase the salaries of members of the assembly in Punjab has been passed by a majority vote. After the approval, the monthly salary of members of the assembly will be Rs 500,000 from January 1.

After the approval of the salary increase bill, the members of the assembly looked very happy and congratulated each other.

Meanwhile, Opposition Leader Ahmed Khan Bhachar raised objections to the salary increase bill. He asked whether this bill is in accordance with the Parliamentary Rules Act 1972.

In response to his objection, Speaker Malik Ahmed Khan said that this bill is absolutely correct according to the existing laws and is a good move by the government.