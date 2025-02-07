LAHORE :The first Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) Conference of Asia and Southeast Asia started in the Punjab Assembly on Friday.Over 100 representatives from 20 assemblies, including Sri Lanka, Maldives, the UK, Zambia, Malaysia, and Pakistan, are participating in the CPA Conference. The attendees include 13 speakers, 4 deputy speakers, and one chairman.

During the Branch Secretariat meeting, Punjab Assembly Secretary Aamir Habib and CPA Regional Secretary Mrs. Kashani Anusha finalised the conference agenda.the conference agenda focuses on parliamentary democracy, transparent legislation, and accountability.

Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan presented souvenirs to the guests at the event. The Regional Executive Committee meeting will also begin, chaired by the speaker of the Punjab Assembly Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan and Dr. Jagath Wickramaratne.

After the committee’s approval, the regional priorities will be discussed. A special documentary about the Punjab Assembly will also be shown during the meeting. The Chairperson of the CPA Executive Committee, Dr. Christopher Khalila, will give remarks at the conference’s opening, and Malaysian Parliament Senator Pella Petting Goh will address the conference.