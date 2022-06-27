A session court in Lahore approved on Monday the temporary bail granted to PTI leaders in the case involving a fight within the Punjab Assembly (PA) building and the torture of PA Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari.

According to information gathered, the court held a hearing to talk about the prospect of temporarily releasing PTI leaders Fayyazul Hassan Chohan, Musarrat Jamshed Cheema, Dr. Yasmin Rashid, and Sibtain Khan.

The PTI leaders claimed that a fabricated and baseless police charge had been filed against them in court. They continued by saying they wished to take part in the investigation but were worried of being detained by the police.

They urged that the court confirm their provisional release on bail and stop the police from detaining them.

The interim bail for each PTI leader was subsequently approved by the court.