Punjab approves Economic Aid package worth Rs10 Bn

LAHORE : Chief Minister Punjab Usman Bazdar has approved Chief Minister Punjab ‘Insaaf Imdad’ package. Applications for the aid package will be received online and only the name, CNIC number and mobile number of the recipient will be required. According to details, a high level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Usman Bazdar approved the Chief Minister Punjab ‘Insaaf Imdad’ package. Chief Minister Usman Bazdar directed officials to launch the ‘Insaaf Imdad’ package quickly and said that the process of distributing aid to deserving families should be initiated soon. Usman Bazdar said that financial assistance would be provided to only deserving people, under a foolproof mechanism. In the first phase, 2.5 million people would receive assistance of Rs 4,000 and families affected by lack of employment due to the coronavirus will be paid Rs 8,000 in 2 installments. The Chief Minister, while addressing the meeting said that the Punjab government has allocated Rs 10 billion for Chief Minister Punjab ‘Insaaf Imdad’ Package and this package will be separate from the federal government’s relief package. In view of the economic situation, Punjab government has also waived provincial taxes of Rs18 billion. He said that financial aid under the ‘Insaaf Imdad’ package would provide relief to the daily wagers and labour class. Applications for the assistance will be taken online and the money will also be transferred online after verification of the recipient’s data. Applicants will be able to file a complaint online if they face any issue, he added. Chief Minister Usman Bazdar has directed to further simplify the application form with only the name, ID card number and mobile phone number being collected from the applicants. The Chief Minister said that the government will not leave the underprivileged alone in this difficult time.