LAHORE The Punjab government has decided to disburse the salaries of its employees before Eidul Fitr 2025. The provincial finance department has issued an order after which the secretary finance issued a notification.

It states that salaries will be disbursed to the employees of the Punjab government on March 26, a move that will ease financial burden on them during Eid festivities. Earlier, the Sindh government had announced the release of advance salaries to the public-sector employees on March 21.

Astronomers have predicted Eidul Fitr will be held in Pakistan on March 31. The holy month of Ramazan is likely to have 29 days and Eid will fall on March 31 (Monday), say astronomers. They say the age of crescent on March 30 night will be 26 hours therefore, it will be visible in the sky.

The final decision will be announced by the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee after moon sighting in line with the tradition.

Meanwhile, the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee also expects Eid on March 31 on the basis of age of crescent.