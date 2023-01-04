The PTI-led provincial administration in Lahore has announced plans to rent two helicopters for Rs120 million.

According to reports in local media, Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, the chief minister of Punjab, approved the leasing of two rotorcraft that will also be utilised in police and Search and Rescue (SAR) operations in addition to being used by senior provincial officials.

After the lengthy tendering procedure, which will take a few months, it was stated that the helicopters will be purchased.

The administration insisted that the bids would need to adhere to Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority rules (PCAA).

The change occurs as the provincial administration of the nation’s most populous region is now working to rent out an aeroplane. Due to fleet deficiencies and the need for maintenance on the current aircraft, the government made the decision to lease a jet and two helicopters.