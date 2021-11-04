RAWALPINDI: Folk musical night was organized by Punjab Council of the Arts (PUCAR) during the ongoing Lok Mela being held at Lok Virsa Islamabad in which traditional songs of Punjab were performed.

A large number of citizens among Executive Director Punjab Arts Council Saman Rai, Naheed Manzoor, Director Punjab Arts Council Rawalpindi Waqar Ahmed, and Deputy Director Sajjad Hussain participated in the musical night.

Lok singers Sain Zahoor Sai Riaz, Aslam Lohar, Nigina Sadaf and Laila jutti performed in the folk musical night and received praise from the audience. Famous comedian Masood Khawaja hosted the event.

Speaking on the occasion, Saman Rai, Executive Director, Punjab Arts Council, said that folk songs of Punjab have their own unique identity in the culture of the entire country in which the traditions of the people of Punjab, simplicity and sincere love are hidden. She said that the artists of Punjab have preserved their folk songs, their melodies and unique accents to the fullest extent and they are also benefiting the youth of today.

Punjab Arts Council is also playing a significant role in promoting the culture of other provinces and federal units and regular planning has been done, she added. She said that in this regard, a culture show is being organized at Punjab Arts Council Rawalpindi on Saturday, November 6, in which artists from all provinces, Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan will perform.

Director Punjab Arts Council Rawalpindi Waqar Ahmed said that the citizens have shown keen interest in the Punjab Pavilion and the youth have made Selfies in the Haveli model. He said that it was an honor of Punjab Arts Council Rawalpindi to present the culture of entire Punjab in the Lok Mela and it was made possible by the hard work of the officers and personnel day and night.