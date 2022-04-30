<!-- wp:image {"width":1040,"height":594} -->\n<figure class="wp-block-image is-resized"><img src="https:\/\/www.geo.tv\/assets\/uploads\/updates\/2022-04-30\/414453_7048759_updates.jpg" alt="Chairman PTI Imran Khan during interview on private TV channel. Photo\u2014 PTI Twitter" width="1040" height="594"\/><\/figure>\n<!-- \/wp:image -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>ISLAMABAD: <a href="https:\/\/dailythepatriot.com\/" class="rank-math-link">Terming the incident<\/a> of hooliganism at Masjid-e-Nabawi as a "public reaction", ousted prime minister\u00a0Imran Khan Friday said it was a "consequence" of their deeds.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>On Thursday, a group of Pakistani protesters violated the sanctity of Masjid-e-Nabawi in Madina when they chanted slogans against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his delegation as soon as they entered the holy mosque to pay their respects at the Roza-e-Rasool (PBUH).<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Following the incident, the\u00a0political and religious <a href="https:\/\/dailypakistan.pk\/" class="rank-math-link">leadership\u00a0of Pakistan <\/a>and others from different sections of society vehemently condemned it.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Speaking on the matter after keeping mum for more than 24 hours, Imran Khan said that in the history of the country masses were never reacted in such a manner.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>\u201cWe are not asking the people to come out, it\u2019s the public themselves coming out to protest as they are in pain and anger, however, I can challenge they [the rulers] won\u2019t be able to show their faces in any public place,\u201d he added.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Imran Khan further said his government was toppled through a foreign conspiracy and the <a href="https:\/\/rozenews.com.pk\/" class="rank-math-link">current government<\/a> was part of it.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>\u201cA bunch of crooks is imposed on Pakistan and NRO II is given through foreign conspiracy, therefore what happened at Masjid-e-Nabawi was a result of their deeds,\u201d he said.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>The PTI chairman said when the incident took place the PTI workers all around the world were busy in <em>Shab-e-Dua<\/em>.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>\u201cNeither can I think of inciting people to hooliganism at Masjid-e-Nabawi nor can a true lover of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH) think of doing this,\u201d he said.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>\u201cThe place I have in my heart for Prophet Mohammad (PBUH), I don\u2019t need to prove it, and I have raised my voice around the world against islamophobia,\u201d Imran Khan said, adding, \u201cI believe that <em>Iman <\/em>[faith] cannot be completed until you love Prophet (PBUH).\u201d <\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:heading -->\n<h2>Saudi authorities arrest five Pakistanis <\/h2>\n<!-- \/wp:heading -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>A day earlier, at least five Pakistani nationals were arrested for \u201cabusing and insulting\u201d Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb and Minister for Narcotics Control Shahzain Bugti at the Masjid-e-Nabawi in Madina, confirmed the Saudi publication Saudi Gazette.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Director of information at the Saudia Arabia Embassy in Islamabad, had also confirmed that some Pakistani nationals have been arrested for violating the sanctity of Masjid-e-Nabawi and an investigation has been launched into the matter. <\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->