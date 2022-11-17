A few days ago, a teenage girl’s dance clip went viral. Due to the girl’s expressiveness and flawless dance technique, the video of her performing the ancient song “Mera Dil Ye Pukarey Aja” went viral. Many people edited her video. Many people also criticised the adorable young girl’s popular dancing video.After the video became viral, people started copying the dance and imitating her movements.

In Pakistan, people are now publishing their videos online because it has grown popular.Dolly, a well-known Tiktoker, too joined the craze. Dolly’s dance video from TikToker has just been posted. In the video, Dolly can be seen dancing to the song Mera Dil Ye Pukarey Aja. She mimicked her movements and facial expressions while sporting the same parrot green outfit and loose hairstyle.

Fans reportedly poked fun of the dancing video on TikToker Dolly. They argued that not every trend ought to be followed. Dolly received a lot of teasing from fans due to her age and attractiveness. They thought Dolly had invited the trolls herself by dancing to the song and employing the provocative movements.