ISLAMABAD: The Federal Cabinet Committee on Public Institutions (FCPI) has approved measures to improve the performance of state institutions, including the digital expansion of Pakistan Television and profitable partnerships, and the elimination of 1,232 unnecessary posts in the state-run broadcaster.

The Cabinet Committee on Public Institutions (CPE) met under the chairmanship of Federal Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, where important measures were approved to make businesses and institutions profitable.

The meeting approved the reconstitution of the board of Karachi Tools, Dies and Mold Center and appointed Abdul Razak Gohar as the new chairman of the board of directors of Karachi Tools.

The reconstitution of the board of Technology Upgradation and Skills Development Company (TUSDEC) was also approved, with Muhammad Nooruddin Dawood elected as the chairman of the board of directors of Technology Upgradation and Skills Development Company (TUSDEC).

The meeting, chaired by the Finance Minister, approved measures to improve the performance of state institutions and reviewed the business plan of PBC and set a target of eliminating the financial deficit in two years.

The meeting presented plans for PTV’s digital expansion and profitable partnerships and approved the elimination of 1,232 unnecessary positions of PTV.

The committee directed the Ministry of Information to sell unused assets to the private sector and stressed on the immediate implementation of the institutions’ plans.