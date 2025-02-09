ISLAMABAD: Observers have said that the failure of the government-PTI talks has once again highlighted the deep mistrust between political parties and powerful circles, but PTI’s sudden withdrawal from the talks is detrimental to its own interests.

In the third round of talks, PTI demanded the formation of separate judicial commissions on the incidents of May 9 and November 26 and the release of its prisoners on bail, suspension of sentences and support for acquittal, calling them a condition for comprehensive talks.

PILDAT’s Ahmed Bilal Mehboob said that PTI’s sudden disengagement from the talks was not a wise move. It should have shown maximum patience and asked the government to participate in the fourth round of talks for some time or ask the government why PTI’s demands could not be met.

He said that PTI has never been a negotiating party, perhaps it lacks patience and experience for political negotiations, the sudden end of the negotiations will continue the political deadlock and as a result, economic and governance challenges will increase.

Professor Tahir Nadeem Malik of NUML University said that PTI had realized the government’s lack of seriousness because its demands were not difficult to fulfill.

He said that the lack of a culture of negotiations is also a major problem in Pakistani politics, negotiations and compromises advance the democratic system, but Pakistani political and powerful circles see negotiations as a sign of weakness instead of considering them an essential part of the process.