Punjab Information Minister Uzma Bukhari has strongly criticized Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and said that the PTI’s reaction to the news of the attack on the Jaffar Express seemed as if the PTI had received good news.

Punjab Information Minister Uzma Bukhari and provincial government spokesperson Salma Butt held a joint press conference. Uzma Bukhari said that the new wave of terrorism in Pakistan that has taken Pakistan in its lap, I condemn the Nushki Peshawar and Jaffar Express incidents, the martyrs of the security agencies and the Pakistan Army are trying to save the land with their blood every day even in the holy month, whether it is the Jaffar Express or a big wave of terrorism, many incidents are happening in a day.

She said that the security agencies carried out an operation against the terrorists in the Jaffar Express in a few hours and rescued the hostages. Such creatures and groups have emerged among us who always launch such poisonous campaigns against institutions and against the army, which the enemy forces take advantage of.

Uzma Bukhari said that the Indian media was inspired by the Jafar Express incident, they also prepared AI footages, tried to give an impression to the world that, God forbid, Pakistan is a failed state, those institutions, those young men who did not let the country burn, are sleeping peacefully because of them, they are fighting our war, the campaign that the Indians were doing was being done by the same party, if the face of the riot movement is not visible, then it is a pity for patriotism.

Uzma Bukhari said that the PTI General Secretary says how to block millions of accounts, Shahbaz Gul is not yours? Was there a tweet in support of terrorists or not, it seemed as if the PTI had received happy news, if they celebrate the attack, they are not Pakistanis, PTI is a group of terrorists, could any Pakistani be happy in the Jafar Express, they could have celebrated and spoken Indian language.

He said that there are reports of curfew being imposed in six districts of KP, Gandapur strongly criticized the Afghan policy and said that these people should not be expelled by giving them citizenship, an Afghan citizen was caught in the Bannu attack and his identity has been established.

Salma Butt said that Maryam Nawaz has monitored the prices of potatoes, onions, tomatoes and they are at the lowest prices in 15 years, in the Ramadan package, checks of Rs 10,000 to 30,000 people have been distributed,

Four hundred and sixty thousand people are to receive money and will be able to receive cash by April 15.