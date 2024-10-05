Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar condemned the protest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and said that the choice of the time to protest would undermine Pakistan’s diplomatic efforts at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit. To sabotage.

He said that this action was taken when the SCO Summit is scheduled in Pakistan, the purpose of choosing this time to protest was to create chaos in the country and to sabotage Pakistan’s diplomatic efforts at the SCO Summit. is He said that inviting the foreign minister of a country to participate in the protest is an attempt to damage the reputation of the country for political interests. When the world is watching, we should show unity and responsibility.

Ishaq Dar said that this is the time for determination, stability and leadership for Pakistan, we have to rise above petty political interests.