ISLAMABAD: Shah Mahmood Qureshi, vice president of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), was elected to lead the party in the National Assembly (NA) as its parliamentary leader.

Imran Khan’s tenure as PTI chairman and a member of the lower house of parliament has come to an end, according to the speaker secretariat.

The Election Commission of Pakistan barred the former prime minister Mr. Khan from holding public office for a single NA term in October due to his illegal declaration of state gifts in the Toshakhan case. The PTI leader’s court case challenging the judgement is still ongoing.

The National Assembly speaker had resisted accepting mass resignations the day before, saying that he would talk with each individual MNA to confirm their resignation.

All 131 PTI members and the head of AML, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, received notices from the speaker in June asking them to appear before him separately so he could make sure they weren’t resigning under duress. However, no one responded to the message by appearing before him.