Lahore: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Punjab Chief Organizer Alia Hamza has claimed that the district administration has flouted the Lahore High Court order and has not yet taken a decision on whether to grant permission for the rally.

According to Express News, the Lahore High Court had directed the Deputy Commissioner Lahore Office to decide whether to grant permission for the rally on February 8 or not by 5 pm.

The Lahore High Court had given a deadline of 5 pm, but it has not yet decided whether permission will be granted for the rally.

PTI Punjab Organizer Alia Hamza said that the legal team of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has been present at the DC office since 4 pm, the application dated January 29 has been submitted in the DC office but no action has been taken.

He said that despite the DC’s meeting with the PTI’s legal team, the administration is still not giving permission, the administration is constantly delaying, we will now announce the next course of action.

On the other hand, sources say that the district administration has decided not to give permission to the PTI for the February 8 rally due to other programs including the Pakistan-New Zealand match in Lahore.