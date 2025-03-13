PESHAWAR – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader and former provincial finance minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra has sent a legal notice of Rs1 billion to MNA Sher Afzal Marwat for accusing him of corruption. Jhagra has given 14 days to the lawmaker to prove the allegation against him, saying legal action will be taken against him in case of failure.

The former finance minister said Marwat levelled allegations against him during a TV show.

Last month, it emerged that PTI had expelled Sher Afzal Marwat from the party as party founder Imran Khan decided to revoke his basic membership. The development came after several party leaders reportedly complained to Imran Khan about Marwat’s conduct at a political rally in Swabi on Feb 8 last.