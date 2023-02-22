The “Jail Bharo Tehreek (court arrest movement)” is scheduled to begin today, according to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan. The campaign aims to protest the present government’s “assault on constitutionally protected fundamental rights” and the “economic crisis.”

The former prime minister announced on Twitter that the PTI is getting ready to launch the Jail Bharo Tehreek for two key reasons.

“First of all, it is a nonviolent, non-violent demonstration against the violation of our constitutionally protected fundamental rights. False FIRs and NAB cases, mistreatment in detention, assaults on journalists and social media influencers, “the PTI leader added.

The second is a reaction to the economic collapse brought on by a “cabal of crooks who have money laundered billions in looted wealth and gotten NROs for themselves while crushing the people, especially the poor and the middle class, under the burden of spiralling inflation and rising unemployment,” Khan continued.

media ppl. Two, it is against the economic meltdown brought on by cabal of crooks who have money laundered billions in looted wealth & gotten NROs for themselves while crushing the ppl, esp the poor & middle class, under the burden of spiralling inflation & rising unemployment. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) February 22, 2023

In a separate video message, Khan urged party members to “load up prisons and smash the idols of fear” in an effort to revive their fervour for the judicial arrest movement.

To achieve “Haqeeqi Azadi,” he urged all Pakistanis to join the struggle.

The PTI leader declared the action on February 4 in response to sedition proceedings brought against members of his party, including Fawad Chaudhry, Azam Swati, and Shahbaz Gill.

Senior party figures Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Asad Umar voluntarily agreed to turn themselves in to the police on Tuesday, marking the beginning of the movement.