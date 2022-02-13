LAHORE: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) former information secretary Ahmad Jawad on Saturday announced joining the PML-N.

“Ahmad Jawad announced joining the PML-N after calling on the party president and opposition leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif at his Model Town residence here on Saturday,” PML-N secretary general Ahsan Iqbal said in a tweet.

PTI کے سابق سیکرٹری اطلاعات احمد جواد نے صدر PMLN جناب شہباز شریف سے آج ان کی رہائشگاہ پہ ملاقات کی اور #PMLN میں میں شمولیت کا اعلان کیا-انہوں نے کہا کہ عمران نیازی نے ان جیسے ہزاروں افراد سے دھوکہ کیا جو خلوص نیت کے ساتھ نیا پاکستان کے نعرے کے فریب میں آئے-

خوش آمدید احمد جواد! pic.twitter.com/BOfvjNbcRn — Ahsan Iqbal (@betterpakistan) February 12, 2022

Mr. Iqbal said Prime Minister Imran Khan ‘Niazi’ deceived Jawad like thousands of other people who were ‘trapped’ by his New Pakistan slogan’.

The PTI last month had expelled Jawad from the party for his tirade against the premier and other party leaders.

Earlier, the PTI had served a show-cause notice on Jawad, asking him to explain his position, which he did not.

The PTI said instead of expressing his feelings on different forums within the party, Jawad used social, electronic and print media to get his objective of ‘maligning’ the party and its senior leadership, causing severe damage to the party.

Dubbing the PTI’s ideology of change a “deception”, Jawad had said it wasted two decades of the nation.