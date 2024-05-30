Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has decided to reconstitute the party in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Chief Minister and President of PTI Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur said in a video statement that he is completely reorganizing the party, the responsibility of which has been given to the presidents of the districts.

He said that MNA Arbab Sher Ali in Peshawar is responsible for organizing the party, hopefully, the presidents will strengthen the party.

Ali Amin Gandapur said that our biggest challenge is to release the founder of PTI