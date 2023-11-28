Lahore: Tehreek-e-Insaf has decided to hold the intra-party election on Friday.

PTI’s core committee sources say that the party has decided to hold intra-party elections in consultation with Chairman PTI Imran Khan, which will be held on Friday.

According to the sources, Chairman PTI Imran Khan will remain the party chairman unopposed while elections will be held for the remaining posts in the party.

It should be noted that the Election Commission had ordered Tehreek-e-Insaf to conduct an intra-party election within 20 days for the symbol of the bat.

In the 21-page written decision of the Election Commission, it was written that PTI could not conduct transparent and fair intra-party elections as per the constitution, PTI intra-party elections are objectionable and controversial, such intra-party elections cannot be accepted.