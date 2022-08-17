Imran Khan and his supporters are undoubtedly happy right now. In Punjab, where 20 provincial seats were up for election, the PTI has won 15 of them. Only four seats might be won by its biggest competitor in the province, the PML-N, which is in power.

Voters who were suffering from long blackouts and inflation appear to have punished the party for sharply boosting petrol and power costs in exchange for IMF bailout money to support the economy. But other factors than inflation also contributed to the PTI’s victory in the Sunday by-elections. Numerous other considerations also had a role in the voters’ decision.

Imran Khan deserves praise for waging an aggressive campaign to unseat his government ever since a motion of no confidence was made against him, notwithstanding the campaign’s faulty foundation of a “foreign plot”. Additionally, he charged that the military was complicit in the purported plot against his government and was supporting his adversaries. Regardless of how contentious his message was, it was well received by voters in both urban and rural areas. The results show that the PTI was able to significantly affect the electorate, which turned out in record numbers to vote in its favour. This was made possible by the Imran Khan factor, which had been successful in the 2018 election.

Not only that. The outcome also indicates a growing popular dissatisfaction with politicians who occasionally switch allegiances for their own benefit. In exchange for the PTI defectors’ votes in the election for chief minister, the PML-N may have felt “obligated” to offer them seats. But the outcome showed that it had made a serious error in judgment because its choice caused discontent inside the party and discouraged its supporters from voting on Election Day.

Every party should take into account the politics and effects of defections going future. The PML-N leadership needs to reflect since the coalition government is likely to face increasing pressure to call new elections to seek a mandate once the PTI retakes Punjab in the run-off election for chief minister on July 22, as required by the Supreme Court. The party needs to carefully examine the circumstances that led to its unexpected defeat despite Maryam Nawaz’s tireless campaigning and determine whether this is just a temporary setback or a vote of no confidence in the party as a result of the difficult financial decisions and compromises it made.

Whether the PML-N decides to hold hasty elections or finish its term, it may require Nawaz Sharif to go home in order to mend the party’s splits and lead it from the front if it wants to win. Regardless of the by-probable election’s political and economic repercussions, the occasion gives all parties especially the PTI a chance to think about more sensible, issue-based politics rather than demonising every rival and institution.