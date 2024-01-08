ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court has fixed the petition filed for the bat symbol of Tehreek-e-Insaf for hearing on January 10.

During the hearing of the petition related to PTI level playing field in the Supreme Court, PTI leader Hamid Khan was summoned by the court on which he came to the rostrum.

The Chief Justice asked Hamid Khan whether your application should be fixed tomorrow. On this, Hamid Khan requested that the hearing be fixed today.

Chief Justice Qazi Faiz Isa said that today there is a 9-member bench and there is also a special bench, Hamid Khan said that our priority is today, if not, then tomorrow.

The Chief Justice asked whether you came against the decision or is there a request for 184/3? Hamid Khan said that he has come to the Supreme Court in 185/3 against the order of the Peshawar High Court.

The Chief Justice said that if the matter did not go to the Judges Committee then the case was fixed the day after yesterday.

Later, the court fixed the bat mark case for hearing on January 10