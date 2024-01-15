The Supreme Court disposed of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) based on withdrawing its contempt petition against the Election Commission on the issue of not getting a level playing field.

A three-member bench of the Supreme Court, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faiz Isa, heard PTI’s contempt petition against the Election Commission.

During the hearing, PTI’s lawyer Latif Khosa said that we are withdrawing the contempt of court petition against the Election Commission. We would prefer to go to the people’s court for the survival of democracy.

Latif Khosa said, “I have received instructions to withdraw the application. Your decision of January 13 deprived us of more than 230 seats. We came to your court for a level playing field, but at 11:30 PM on January 13, A verdict was delivered that shattered PTI’s Shiraz, what do we expect now that we will get a level playing field?

Latif Khosa said you can give orders, we don’t want to fight this case in your court, on which the Chief Justice said that our decision is to be accepted, if not, it is your choice, to which Latif Khosa said that you are. The field of PTI has been taken away, the Election Commission can only withdraw the electoral symbol, a party is being banned from the parliament, all the candidates of PTI will fight free elections and will suffer from confusion.

Justice Musrat Hilali inquired, do you think the elections are not transparent? To which Latif Khosa replied that the elections are completely unfair, we have given blood and sacrifices for the judiciary.

Speaking to Latif Khosa, the Chief Justice said that now you allow us to speak, it is not appropriate to talk about other cases in this case, do not throw the debris of the Supreme Court’s decision on us.

Latif Khosa said that the leader of the party with which we united was picked up and a press conference was held. After that, Tehreek-e-Insaf people will fight for free elections.

Talking to the Chief Justice, the PTI lawyer said that one of the PTI candidates was given a glass, you have the authority under Article 187 of the Constitution, you can give orders, we will ask you. They do not want to fight this case in court.

