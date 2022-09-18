SIALKOT: On Friday, the district administration refused to allow Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to host a public meeting of former prime minister Imran Khan at Sialkot’s CTI Ground on Saturday (tomorrow).

The district government objected on the grounds that the PTI organizers did not obtain authorization from the owners of the CTI Ground before staging their public event there in Sialkot.

According to administrative officials, authorization will not be given for a public gathering on private land without the owners’ consent. The political party has been ordered to relocate its public event from the CTI Ground to the Government Murray College Ground or the Sports Gymnasium on Pasrur Road.

Usman Dar, the leader of the PTI, reacted to the Sialkot government’s efforts to obstruct a peaceful power show at the request of the “unconstitutional” chief minister Hamza Shahbaz.

Usman Dar told the protestors to go to the CTI ground after refusing to modify the location of the PTI’s public assembly.

Imran Khan, the chairman of the PTI, had already declared a series of power plays against the current administration following his removal as prime minister by a no-confidence vote.

Imran Khan spoke at a sizable power display today in Mardan, but he will speak at the following public gathering in Sialkot on Saturday (tomorrow). Prior to then, he spoke to audiences at Mianwali on May 6, Jhelum on May 10, and Attock on May 12.