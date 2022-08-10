Islamabad: Imran Khan, the head of the PTI and a former prime minister, charged the coalition government on Wednesday with plotting a plot to put his party it against military.

In a speech delivered through video link to supporters, he claimed that “they have developed a strategy to crush the PTI.”

After the government claimed that the former premier as well as other PTI leaders were inciting hatred against the nation’s institutions, Imran made his statements. Shahbaz Gill, the PTI leader, was detained on Tuesday on suspicion of inciting public dissent and sedition.

Today, Gill was brought before the Islamabad High Court, where police were given a two-day physical detention order for the lawmaker.

The Imran said that a “frightening plan” was being put together to portray “Pakistan’s largest political party and also the army as opponents” in his speech today.

He noted that the coalition administration was “pained” in seeing his relation with the army so when PTI came to power and added, “Let me warn you […] this plot is really hazardous and can hurt the country.”