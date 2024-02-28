Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf after removing Aqibullah from the post of Speaker KP Assembly, prevented his brother and former Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser from taking decisions related to the political affairs of the party.

According to party sources, the decision to remove Aqibullah, brother of PTI leader Asad Qaiser, from the nomination for Speaker came after strong reactions from Umar Ayub and Barrister Gohar.

Umar Ayub announced to nominate Babar Saleem Swati as speaker instead of Aqibullah, while the sources say that the decision to appoint Babar Saleem was made in the meeting of Umar Ayub with Imran Khan in Adiala Jail.

A few days ago, Asad Qaiser announced the nominations of Aqibullah for Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly and Umar Ayub for Prime Minister after a meeting with PTI founder.

Imran Khan removed Asad Qaiser’s brother for Speaker KP Assembly and nominated another candidate

According to the sources, PTI has now barred Asad Qaiser from making decisions related to political affairs, the current political committee has been barred from negotiations, government formation related contacts.

Party sources say that Barrister Gohar and Umar Ayub will decide on the names of the committee related to political party relations, the final decisions of the party will be approved by Umar Ayub and Barrister Gohar.