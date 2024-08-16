Law-enforcement agencies (LEAs) on Friday claimed to have found evidence of links of PTI spokesperson Raoof Hassan with foreigners.

According to sources, the forensic audit of mobile phones of various PTI workers revealed that they were in contact with foreigners. Spokesperson Raoof was in contact with Ryan Grim of the Intercept news organisation that publishes articles and podcasts online via WhatsApp, they added.

They said that Ryan and Raoof had been in contact with each other since January 2024. On June 8, Ryan sought verification of the PTI founder’s write-up of May 15 from Raoof.

They said that it has also been revealed that Raoof had invited Ryan to attend a virtual meeting on Jan 21.

On Aug 9 last year, Ryan wrote an article based on the cypher that contained anti-Pakistan material, the sources concluded.