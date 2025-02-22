Lahore: Senior Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader and Senator Ijaz Chaudhry, who is imprisoned in Kot Lakhpat Jail, has been shifted to the hospital after his health deteriorated.

According to a statement issued by the PTI leader’s spokesperson, Ijaz Chaudhry’s health deteriorated in Kot Lakhpat Jail, after which the administration shifted him to the hospital under tight security.

According to the spokesperson, Ijaz Chaudhry has undergone a heart transplant, after which his condition is now better than before and out of danger.