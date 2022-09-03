The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) requested from the interior ministry the breakdown of costs for Imran Khan’s security.The change occurred as a result of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir’s Wednesday disclosure before the Senate Committee on Interior that 266 security officers had been assigned to the PTI chairman’s security, at a cost to the government of Rs20 million per month.

The IGP informed the committee that the former premier’s security was also being handled by the Frontier Constabulary, Rangers, Islamabad Police, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Police, Gilgit-Baltistan Police, and staff from two private security firms.

All security officers, he claimed, are under the control of the Islamabad police.The IGP also acknowledged that there had reportedly been threats made against the former prime minister.

Regarding the IGP report, PTI senior leader Fawad Chaudhry enquired of Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah the cost of Imran Khan’s protection.Since the “imported government” was installed through a foreign conspiracy, Imran is unquestionably the most popular leader in the country and faces extreme security risks, according to Fawad Chaudhry.

He stressed that the government’s top priority should be to ensure the safety of the PTI chairman. He asserted that Imran and the criminals who made up the “imported government’s” ranks were very different.