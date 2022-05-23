LAHORE: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Monday wrote a letter to Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja requesting him to stop Hamza Shehbaz from working as the Punjab chief minister.

The request was filed by the PTI’s counsel Faisal Chaudhry following ECP’s decision on May 20 regarding de-seating 25 PTI MPAs for defying party directives and voting for Hamza for the post of the provincial chief executive.

On April 18, it was reported that the apex court’s verdict, which ruled that the votes of defecting lawmakers would not be counted, had come as a shot in the arm of the former ruling party that is poised to take the great leap to the federal capital, altering many calculations.

The judgment is thought to potentially deal a fatal blow to the PML-N’s calculations in the country’s political heartland – Punjab – with the fate of the newly elected chief minister hanging in the balance, throwing the matter into a new period of uncertainty and seeding further confusion about the outcome.

“Hamza Shahbaz has lost the majority in the Punjab Assembly after the decision of the election commission,” the letter prayed.

“Deciding on the reference, the election commission has terminated the membership of 25 deviant members,” it maintained.

It further prayed that the CEC to the commission should de-notify the dissident MPAs.

“Notification of Punjab MPAs should be issued according to a new list on five reserved seats,” the letter requested. “The PTI has also sent five names for the reserved seats,” it added.

In the letter, the party requested that Batool Janjua, Saira Raza and Fauzia Abbas should be notified on the women’s seats whereas Habkook Gul and Samuel Yaqub to be nominated on minority seats.