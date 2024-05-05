Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has opposed the proposed constitutional amendments to appoint judges.

In response to the proposed constitutional amendments for the appointment of judges, a PTI spokesperson said that the institutions that are being destroyed, the amendments for the appointment of judges are a continuation of this tradition.

The PTI spokesperson further said that the government took every decision in the last 2 years which weakens the institution, the current rulers are weakening the institution to further their unconstitutional agenda.

The Prime Minister has directed constitutional amendment for the appointment of judges: Federal Law Minister

PTI spokesperson said that Tehreek-e-Insaf will oppose these amendments in every legal and democratic way, Tehreek-e-Insaf will also block the way of the proposed constitutional amendments for the appointment of judges in the parliament.

It should be noted that while speaking with Shahzeb Khanzada on the Geo News program today, Federal Law Minister Nazir Tarar said that the term of service of the Chief Justice should be increased to 3 years or the retirement age of Supreme Court judges should be increased from 65. Even at the age of 68, things are being heard.

He said that as the Law Minister, he has not yet been instructed to work on it, but he will not rule out the matter.