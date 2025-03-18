ISLAMABAD:The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has refused to participate in the Parliamentary National Security Committee meeting. Addressing a press conference alongside Tahafuz-e-Aeen Movement leaders, PTI Secretary General Salman Akram Raja stated that the decision was made at a political committee meeting on Monday.

No PTI representative will attend the meeting, except Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, who will participate in his official capacity.

Raja emphasised that the PTI was against any military operation and demanded that Imran Khan be released on parole. Tahafuz-e-Aeen Pakistan head Mahmood Khan Achakzai questioned the legitimacy of the meeting, stating that an unconstitutional prime minister had no legitimacy to summon such a session.

Allam Raja Nasir Abbas and Sahibzada Hamid Raza echoed similar concerns, demanding that Imran Khan be included in key security discussions.