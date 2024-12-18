Islamabad: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has said that it is ready for talks for political stability and development in the country, and that only through talks will the problems be solved.

A statement was issued by the parliamentary party meeting of the PTI, which said that the founder of the PTI formed a negotiation committee with positive thinking and that he wants the country to move forward and develop.

The parliamentary party meeting strongly condemned the raids on the homes and camps of PTI Punjab members of the National and Provincial Assembly.

The statement said that pressure should be stopped on PTI MNAs and MPAs, and it was also decided to protest vigorously in the House if the raids continue.

The statement said that the problems that the government tried to inflict on the country will be solved only through talks, and the country cannot progress without political stability.

The parliamentary party also demanded the immediate release of all political prisoners, including the founder of the PTI, and the formation of an immediate judicial commission on the incidents of May 9 and November 26.

The parliamentary party paid tribute to the martyrs of November 26 and said that a judicial commission is indispensable for a transparent investigation into the incidents of May 9 and November 26. The PTI and its leadership stand with their martyrs.