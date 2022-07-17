LAHORE: PTI leader Shahbaz Gill criticised the Election Commission of Pakistan for what he claimed were mistakes in voter lists during the vital by-elections that are taking place in 20 Punjab Assembly constituencies, casting doubt on the organization’s objectivity.

Shahbaz Gill tweeted a video of a man who claimed that the names of two members of his family were not on the voter list and questioned “Who is accountable for denying someone their right to vote?” Bringing a claim under Article 6 of the Constitution, he advised.

He also uploaded a different video of a female poll worker who alleged election tampering in the PP-167 constituency. The female poll worker claimed that the voting process went on while she was barred from entering the polling place for an hour and a half due to objections raised about her CNIC.

Is this conceivable without the ECP being involved, wondered Gill?

The PTI leader attacked the poll workers in another tweet after alleging that a woman who came to vote was taken to a another constituency since her name wasn’t on the voters’ list.He inquired as to who was accountable for the data operator’s errors.

The Punjab election commissioner responded to Shahbaz Gill’s claims by saying that unsubstantiated claims shouldn’t be used to stir up controversy during the voting process.

He denied claims that he ordered poll workers to leave Muzaffargarh’s voting places 46 and 47.

The provincial election commissioner added that only poll workers who have been approved by political parties are permitted to cast ballots.