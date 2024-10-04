Islamabad: The sisters of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan, Aleema Khan and Uzma Khan, were arrested by the police from D Chowk.

According to Express News, PTI founder sisters Aleema Khan and Uzma Khan have been arrested from D Chowk and transferred to Police Station Secretariat.

It should be noted that PTI had announced a protest at Islamabad’s D Chowk today, after which workers started arriving at D Chowk, the sisters of the founder PTI also reached D Chowk to participate in the protest, from where they were arrested. went

Read more: PTI protest; Police shelling at Burhan Interchange and D Chowk, many workers arrested

Apart from this, the police arrested dozens of workers who arrived at D Chowk while the police fired shelling to disperse the workers who arrived in groups. Apart from this, intense shelling was also done to stop the advance on Faizabad and Murree Roads, which continues intermittently.

Male and female workers have also been arrested from D Chowk by the police, while more protesters are being detained. The police also arrested Tehreek-e-Insaf workers from Chongi No. 26 and Rawalpindi. Apart from this, the convoy of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister was also shelled by the police near Burhan Interchange.