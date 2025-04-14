Islamabad: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf parliamentary party has severely criticized Barrister Gohar for not meeting the American delegation, hiding the matter and denying the invitation.

According to Express News, a meeting of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf parliamentary party was held, the inside story of which has come to light.

According to sources, the parliamentary party meeting was heated and the members attacked Barrister Gohar for not informing them about the invitation to the meeting from the American delegation and the speaker.

According to sources, Barrister Gohar told the party meeting that he had not received any invitation, to which the members of the parliamentary party said that we were told that an invitation had been sent to him.

When a contradiction emerged in the statements of PTI leaders regarding the invitation, Atif Khan confirmed that he had received the invitation.

Atif Khan, while talking to Express News, said that we received an invitation from the embassy and we attended it, Rauf Hassan and I from PTI attended and Rauf Hassan called me and informed me.

Atif Khan said that Rauf Hassan had told him that the US embassy was saying that we had sent an invitation for the meeting and it was also sent to Barrister Gohar, Omar Ayub and Salman Akram Raja.

He said that in addition to this, the Speaker of the National Assembly had sent an invitation to Aamir Dogar.

On the other hand, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar denied Atif Khan’s statement and while talking to Express News, he said that I did not receive any invitation, if I had received it, I would have definitely attended.

He said that I did not receive the invitation and neither did Omar Ayub or Shibli Faraz.