ISLAMABAD: Cases have been opened in Islamabad against leaders of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for their protests over Imran Khan, the PTI chairman, being attacked.

Following a demonstration at Faizabad against the shooting at a container and the targeting of Imran Khan during the Long March, two separate cases have been filed in Islamabad against PTI leaders.

In the complaint filed at I-9 police station, a total of 24 suspects have been listed, including PTI officials Ali Ahmed Awan, Amir Mehmood Kiyani, Wasif Qayyum, and Chaudhry Shoaib.

According to the case, the defendant fought the police and harmed public property.It has been documented in the case that the accused used sticks and stones to attack FC and police officers, resulting in the injuries of nine FC and five police officers. The protestors also set motorcycles on fire and caused other property damage.