LAHORE: The PTI has never indulged itself in the politics of allegations as public service is the core agenda of the PTI-led government.

In a statement, Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar regretted the past rulers remained immersed in the politics of accusations adding that voters have rejected them forever. These elements, flagrantly, violated the norms of transparency and merit-based governance in their tenure and are, now, contriving to discontinue the journey of public service by spreading chaos in the society, he continued. He made it clear that no one could dare stop the journey of development and transparency under the leadership of PM Imran Khan. Those trying to stop the mission of a transparent and democratic Pakistan have no future, he stated.

The CM regretted that mafias ruled everywhere as the past rulers patronized every sort of mafia for saving their interests. Regrettably, the stakes of the past rulers and mafias were common and this mafia, even, existed today in its crude form, he added. Pakistan’s composite development and the culture of political transparency, under the leadership of PM Imran Khan, is against the stakes of this mafia but the PTI will eliminate every sort of mafias, the CM maintained and added that those protecting and patronising the mafias in their tenure have ended up as a symbol of disgrace.