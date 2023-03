Arsalan Taj, the general secretary of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chapter in Karachi, and another PTI member were detained by the Karachi police on Sunday.

Taj was brought into custody by plainclothes officers from his Gulshan Iqbal home, a PTI spokeswoman claimed.

In the early morning hours, police reportedly searched Raja Azhar’s home and harassed his family. The official added that when the Karachi police searched Azhar’s home, he was not there.