Tightening the noose around the PTI parliamentarians who were absent during the 26th constitutional amendments, the party has formed a committee for the hearing.

According to the report, the committee includes former Speaker Asad Qaiser, Aun Abbas Bappi, Sardar Azhar Tariq. According to sources, the committee started work after the instructions of the founding chairman. The committee will hold its first meeting tomorrow. All committee members have been informed about the meeting.

According to sources, the committee will prepare its strategy tomorrow. Show-cause notices were issued by the party to the parliamentarians who were absent during the 26th constitutional amendments. The absent MNAs include Zain Qureshi, Riaz Fatyana, Miqdad Ali Khan, Brigadier Aslam Ghuman.

Sources said that Senator Zarqa and Senator Faisal Saleem were also not in touch with the party during the constitutional amendments. Except for Senator Faisal Saleem, all parliamentarians have sent a response to the show cause notice. The committee will take a decision after hearing all the parliamentarians.

It said that if the parliamentarians do not appear before the committee at the appointed time, the committee will pronounce the decision in their absence.