ISLAMABAD: The current leadership of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has been accused of being unserious about the release of party founder and former Prime Minister Imran Khan and that the committee members do not even attend the meeting.

According to Express News, sources said that the PTI party leadership is unserious about the release of the founding chairman and a committee was formed to formulate a new strategy in this regard, but senior members did not attend.

Sources said that the 12-member committee consists of the party’s senior leadership and the senior members did not attend the first meeting of the committee itself. The PTI’s political committee had formed a 12-member sub-committee and its meeting was called at 4 pm yesterday.

He said that Ali Muhammad Khan, Sahibzada Hamid Raza, Rauf Hassan and others waited for the meeting, while none of the other senior leadership including Barrister Gohar, Salman Akram Raja, Omar Ayub attended the meeting.

Sources said that a 12-member political committee headed by Omar Ayub was formed to formulate a strategy for the release of the PTI founder. The sub-committee included Asad Qaiser, Shibli Faraz, Junaid Akbar, Mian Aslam Iqbal, Shah Farman, Sahibzada Hamid Raza, Firdous Shamim Naqvi, Ali Muhammad Khan and Rauf Hassan.

It was further informed that the 12-member political sub-committee will formulate a strategy and proposals for the release of the PTI founder and the next meeting is expected in a few days.