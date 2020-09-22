PTI leaders scoff at APC demand for PM’s resignation

ISLAMABAD: PTI leaders and ministers have quite a lot to say after the joint opposition’s All Parties Conference on Sunday where they demanded the resignation of Prime Minister Imran Khan. What resignation are they going to get the prime minister to give, asked Federal Science and Technology Minister Fawad Chaudhry on a private channel? “They weren’t even able to get the Senate chairman to resign. He also said that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Shehbaz Sharif didn’t even have the power to hold a rally at a wedding hall in Lahore. Senator Faisal Javed said the purpose of the APC was to end the cases against opposition leaders. He believed the conference was held in an attempt to pressure the government into giving in to their demands. MNA Aamir Liaquat said the opposition could never be united. NNI