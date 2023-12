Lahore Police arrested PTI leader Sher Afzal Marwat.

According to sources, Tehreek-e-Insaf Senior Vice President Sher Afzal Marwat had arrived to attend the meeting held at the Lahore High Court where he addressed the lawyers and also spoke to the media.

Sources say that he was detained at GPO Chowk on his return from Lahore High Court.

According to police sources, Sher Afzal Marwat has been arrested under 3 MPO and shifted to an unknown location.