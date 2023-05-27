Islamabad: PTI leader Raja Khurram Nawaz resigned from PTI along with his entire team.

PTI leader Raja Khurram Nawaz said in a press conference in Islamabad that our entire team of NA-52 is with me, we and our colleagues resign from the positions of PTI.

He said that we are withdrawing from politics at present, we are withdrawing from all the positions we have in PTI, and we will make a plan of action later with our colleagues regarding whether to do politics or not. Found Khan Sahib to be a very good leader.

Raja Khurram said that the incidents that took place on May 9, violent attacks on the pictures of martyrs, we strongly condemn it, there should be a transparent investigation, action should be taken against those who are involved in it, those who are not involved and are in jail should be released.

He further said that there is no case or pressure on me, there is no video of me, when there is positive politics in the country, do politics too, confrontation with the institutions cannot be done, my mother is currently in the struggle of life and death. I am the only son of my parents, now I have to serve them.

It should be noted that Raja Khurram Nawaz was elected Member of the National Assembly on a PTI ticket from Constituency NA-52 of Islamabad.