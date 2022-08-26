ISLAMABAD: Imran Khan, the former prime minister, would not apologise to the Islamabad High Court (IHC) in a case involving contempt of court, according to PTI senior leader Fawad Chaudhry. When asked about Khan’s comments on the female judge, Fawad questioned whether or not the court should be ashamed of the incident.

Khan received a show-cause notice earlier this week on Tuesday after a larger bench of the IHC initiated contempt of court proceedings against him for threatening Additional Sessions Judge Zeba Chaudhry at an open gathering.

On August 31, the court summoned Imran Khan in his individual capacity and sent the matter to Pakistan’s Chief Justice, Umar Ata Bandial, requesting the addition of more justices to the bench.

Fawad claimed that PTI leader Shahbaz Gill was tortured and that the IHC ordered the Islamabad inspector-general of police to conduct an investigation while speaking on a TV channel.

Fawad questions whether the IHC’s request for an investigation was a joke given that the medical board has confirmed that Gill was subjected to torture while in custody.