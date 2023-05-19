Imran Ismail, a former governor of Sindh and leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), was detained by police in Karachi on Friday.

According to sources, the PTI leader was arrested in the city’s Defence 8 neighbourhood and brought to an undisclosed location.

The party led by Imran Khan has denounced the detention and referred to it as a fascist act.

The previous governor of Sindh,@ImranIsmailPTI, has been detained. The fascism of this government is abhorrent and unmatched. on Twitter, it posted

According to the tweet, the “PTI leadership and thousands of innocent Pakistanis must be immediately released.”