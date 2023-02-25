In the latest political news, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry claims that over 700 people have been arrested in the party’s Jail Bharo Tehreek (court arrest movement). This move comes as part of PTI’s ongoing protests against the government’s alleged corruption and mismanagement.

According to Chaudhry, the provincial government has no space to keep the arrested individuals, raising concerns about their welfare and safety. Currently, 81 of these individuals are being held at Kot Lakhpat jail.

The PTI’s Jail Bharo Tehreek has been met with mixed reactions, with some supporting the party’s efforts to hold the government accountable and others criticizing the movement as a political stunt. Nonetheless, the sheer number of arrests raises questions about the government’s response to the protests.

It remains to be seen how the situation will unfold in the coming days, but one thing is clear: the PTI’s Jail Bharo Tehreek has sparked a nationwide conversation about the state of politics in Pakistan. As citizens continue to voice their concerns and demand change, it is important to stay informed and engaged in the political process.

PTI’s Jail Bharo Tehreek in Rawalpindi: A Disappointing Turnout

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) recently launched its Jail Bharo Tehreek (court arrest movement) across several cities in Pakistan to protest against the government’s alleged corruption and mismanagement. However, the movement’s latest stop in Rawalpindi resulted in an “unimpressive” turnout, with only five PTI leaders courting arrest.

Former MNA Sadaqat Abbasi, former MPAs Fayazul Hasan Chohan, Latasub Satti, and Ijaz Khan Jazi, as well as Zulfi Bukhari, were the only PTI leaders who were willing to participate in the movement in Rawalpindi. Along with 42 party workers who voluntarily presented themselves for arrest, they were booked for one month under the Punjab Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) Ordinance, 1960.

This low turnout in Rawalpindi comes as a surprise, given that the PTI won six National Assembly and 12 Punjab Assembly seats from the city. The movement’s lack of support in Rawalpindi raises questions about the effectiveness of the Jail Bharo Tehreek and the PTI’s strategy in addressing the government’s alleged wrongdoing.

Despite the disappointing turnout, the PTI remains committed to continuing its Jail Bharo Tehreek in other cities across Pakistan. It remains to be seen how successful the movement will be in garnering support and bringing about change.

PTI’s Jail Bharo Tehreek in Rawalpindi: Leaders Opt Out Due to Party Pressure

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) Jail Bharo Tehreek, a court arrest movement, took place in Rawalpindi recently, but it did not live up to the party’s expectations. Despite announcing a list of ten leaders for the movement, only five PTI leaders courted arrest, while some notable leaders opted out due to the directives from the party’s higher-ups.

According to Sheikh Rashid Shafique, a former MNA and nephew of former interior minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, he was stopped by PTI divisional head Amir Kiani from courting arrest. Rashid Hafeez, Wasiq Qayum, and a few other leaders were also directed not to surrender.

The PTI’s local chapter had announced a list of ten leaders, including Amir Kiani, Wasiq Qayum, Sadaqat Abbasi, Arif Abbasi, Umer Tanvir Butt, Rashid Hafeez, Ijaz Khan Jazi, Fayazul Hasan Chohan, Chaudhry Adnan, and Sajid, for the court arrest movement. However, only five leaders, including former MNA Sadaqat Abbasi, former MPAs Fayazul Hasan Chohan, Latasub Satti, and Ijaz Khan Jazi, as well as Zulfi Bukhari, presented themselves for arrest.

Moreover, more than 40 PTI workers were booked for 30 days under the Punjab Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) Ordinance, 1960, for voluntarily presenting themselves for arrest.

The low turnout in Rawalpindi’s Jail Bharo Tehreek has raised questions about the PTI’s strategy in addressing the government’s alleged corruption and mismanagement. The party’s leaders opting out due to party pressure also shows a lack of unity and support within the PTI.

