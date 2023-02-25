In the latest political news, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry claims that over 700 people have been arrested in the party’s Jail Bharo Tehreek (court arrest movement). This move comes as part of PTI’s ongoing protests against the government’s alleged corruption and mismanagement.
According to Chaudhry, the provincial government has no space to keep the arrested individuals, raising concerns about their welfare and safety. Currently, 81 of these individuals are being held at Kot Lakhpat jail.
The PTI’s Jail Bharo Tehreek has been met with mixed reactions, with some supporting the party’s efforts to hold the government accountable and others criticizing the movement as a political stunt. Nonetheless, the sheer number of arrests raises questions about the government’s response to the protests.
It remains to be seen how the situation will unfold in the coming days, but one thing is clear: the PTI’s Jail Bharo Tehreek has sparked a nationwide conversation about the state of politics in Pakistan. As citizens continue to voice their concerns and demand change, it is important to stay informed and engaged in the political process.
PTI’s Jail Bharo Tehreek in Rawalpindi: A Disappointing Turnout
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) recently launched its Jail Bharo Tehreek (court arrest movement) across several cities in Pakistan to protest against the government’s alleged corruption and mismanagement. However, the movement’s latest stop in Rawalpindi resulted in an “unimpressive” turnout, with only five PTI leaders courting arrest.
Former MNA Sadaqat Abbasi, former MPAs Fayazul Hasan Chohan, Latasub Satti, and Ijaz Khan Jazi, as well as Zulfi Bukhari, were the only PTI leaders who were willing to participate in the movement in Rawalpindi. Along with 42 party workers who voluntarily presented themselves for arrest, they were booked for one month under the Punjab Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) Ordinance, 1960.
This low turnout in Rawalpindi comes as a surprise, given that the PTI won six National Assembly and 12 Punjab Assembly seats from the city. The movement’s lack of support in Rawalpindi raises questions about the effectiveness of the Jail Bharo Tehreek and the PTI’s strategy in addressing the government’s alleged wrongdoing.
Despite the disappointing turnout, the PTI remains committed to continuing its Jail Bharo Tehreek in other cities across Pakistan. It remains to be seen how successful the movement will be in garnering support and bringing about change. PTI Leader Claims Over 700 Arrested yet.
PTI’s Jail Bharo Tehreek in Rawalpindi: Leaders Opt Out Due to Party Pressure
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) Jail Bharo Tehreek, a court arrest movement, took place in Rawalpindi recently, but it did not live up to the party’s expectations. Despite announcing a list of ten leaders for the movement, only five PTI leaders courted arrest, while some notable leaders opted out due to the directives from the party’s higher-ups.
According to Sheikh Rashid Shafique, a former MNA and nephew of former interior minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, he was stopped by PTI divisional head Amir Kiani from courting arrest. Rashid Hafeez, Wasiq Qayum, and a few other leaders were also directed not to surrender.
The PTI’s local chapter had announced a list of ten leaders, including Amir Kiani, Wasiq Qayum, Sadaqat Abbasi, Arif Abbasi, Umer Tanvir Butt, Rashid Hafeez, Ijaz Khan Jazi, Fayazul Hasan Chohan, Chaudhry Adnan, and Sajid, for the court arrest movement. However, only five leaders, including former MNA Sadaqat Abbasi, former MPAs Fayazul Hasan Chohan, Latasub Satti, and Ijaz Khan Jazi, as well as Zulfi Bukhari, presented themselves for arrest.
Moreover, more than 40 PTI workers were booked for 30 days under the Punjab Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) Ordinance, 1960, for voluntarily presenting themselves for arrest.
The low turnout in Rawalpindi’s Jail Bharo Tehreek has raised questions about the PTI’s strategy in addressing the government’s alleged corruption and mismanagement. The party’s leaders opting out due to party pressure also shows a lack of unity and support within the PTI.
PTI’s Jail Bharo Tehreek: Lacklustre Turnout Leaves Leaders Disillusioned
The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) Jail Bharo Tehreek (court arrest movement) failed to gather momentum in Rawalpindi, with only five leaders surrendering themselves to the police. The movement was initiated in Lahore and Peshawar and moved to Rawalpindi last Friday. More than 40 PTI workers also voluntarily presented themselves for arrest and were booked under the Punjab Maintenance of Public Order Ordinance. PTI’s local chapter had announced a list of ten leaders, including Amir Kiani, Wasiq Qayum, and Chaudhry Adnan, for the court arrest movement. However, several leaders decided not to court arrest due to the directives from the party’s higher-ups. Sheikh Rashid Shafique, former MNA and nephew of former interior minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, told Dawn that he was stopped by PTI divisional head Amir Kiani from courting arrest.
The party’s workers and supporters gathered at the Committee Chowk on Murree Road but opted not to present themselves for the arrest. While some PTI workers ‘symbolically’ courted arrests, those who wished not to go to jail were later released. A senior party leader revealed that local representatives were tasked with bringing at least 100 workers and supporters each from their constituencies, but the turnout was lower than expected. The workers were promised that a team of lawyers would get them freed within a day or two of arrest, but they refused to buy the story.
The PTI official said workers were disillusioned with the local leaders, who did nothing for their welfare while being in power for almost four years. He added that the leaders had expressed their reservations and informed the local leadership of difficulties in convincing people to court arrest at a divisional meeting three days ago. The PTI leader said that he also went back home after seeing that former health minister Amir Kiani did not surrender. Mr Shafique led a rally of over 200 people from Lal Haveli to Committee Chowk and claimed that more than 200 party workers and supporters were ready to surrender themselves to the police. However, only a handful of leaders and workers courting arrest left PTI leaders disillusioned with the turnout.
