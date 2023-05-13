By Asif Mahmood

As the Islamabad High Court has granted Imran Khan two week bail , the party is celebrating on the pretext of coming victorious out of this tumultuous legal episode. But the fact is not denying that PTI actually has nothing to celebrate. It has all the substance to worry about, instead.

The game is not over. The legal battle is not won. It has started. The game is tough and there is no home ground no friendly umpire. PTI has crossed the red lines and PTI is destined to ace the music.

The paranoid PTI leadership should better reconsider its intransigence. Losing grip on reality and playing theatrics is not politics at all.

One may get relief from the court of law on any matter whatsoever but at the end of the day hooliganism shall serve no one’s cause.

The way PTI has behaved and the way Imran Khan behaved afterwards, threatening literally that if arrest the same pattern of pretest shall stir , speak volumes of the fact that is no sign of remorse. They are rather crowing about their painful and troubling pattern of protest,

If PTI leadership thinks that the law will treat them kindly forever despite throwing the very concept of the rule of law into the bin , I am afraid this will accomplice the opposite.

What we all have witnessed in past two days in the streets on the country is horrible. No nation state can afford this attitude. Even for PTI itself this sort of protest is an ill-omened activity.

What could have been more unfortunate than witnessing a party like PTI behaving as furious outlaws and criminal targeting the symbols of nation’s pride? Let it be very clear that what goes around comes around.

Worst still is the fact that that the audios of PTI leadership have gone viral crowing about the criminality of the protesters instead of feeling some sort of shame.

Popularity doesn’t mean fascism of the majority. You may be released on bail but the die is cast. Rest assure.

PTI is walking the plank. Someone should cry halt.