The NA-245 by-election in Karachi, which is filling the seat left vacant by the passing of Aamir Liaquat Hussain, whose been elected on a PTI ticket in 2018, has seen a PTI lead, with the MQM-P falling behind.

Voting took place this morning at 8am and ended at 5pm (Sunday). However, at Polling Stations 55, 143, and 144, the voting period was extended by an hour.

With 56,673 votes, Aamir Liaquat defeated Dr. Farooq Sattar in 2018.

According to unofficial results from 63 voting places, Mehmood Maulvi of the PTI is in the lead with 6,107 votes, followed by Mueed Anwar of the MQM-P with 2,146, Muhammed Ahmed Raza of the TLP with 1,360, Farooq Sattar with 625, and Syed Hafeezud Din of the PSP with 249.

Strict security was in place at the 263 polling locations as the by-poll was held. Of the 263 people present, 60 were deemed sensitive, and 203 were the most sensitive.

Due to the torrential rains in the city, the ECP decided to postpone the by-election in this constituency from its original date of July 27.